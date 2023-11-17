Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 1.51. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

