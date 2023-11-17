Cormark Comments on Vitalhub Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

VHI opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million, a PE ratio of 354.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.75.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.