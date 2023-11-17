Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE KBL opened at C$33.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.19. The stock has a market cap of C$357.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

