Cornel B. Fuerer Acquires 350 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,193.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

