Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

