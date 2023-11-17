Critical Review: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $58.71 million 1.81 -$53.10 million $0.55 9.53 Summit Hotel Properties $731.02 million 0.92 -$1.05 million ($0.22) -28.30

Profitability

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 12.55% 10.00% 0.52% Summit Hotel Properties -0.94% -0.49% -0.23%

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

