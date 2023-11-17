Critical Survey: Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) versus Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) and Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Genelux shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Genelux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genmab A/S and Genelux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Genelux 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Genelux has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.55%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genelux is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

This table compares Genmab A/S and Genelux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $2.07 billion N/A $781.91 million $9.43 34.20 Genelux $238,000.00 1,443.37 -$5.21 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Genelux.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Genelux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 25.54% 15.03% 13.46% Genelux N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Genelux on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company also develops Teclistamab, which is in Phase 2 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and V-VET1, an animal health product candidate. It has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC. Genelux Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

