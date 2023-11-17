Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Purchases 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($54.65) per share, for a total transaction of £133.50 ($163.94).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,579 ($56.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,294.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.33 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,270 ($89.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,599.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,398.76.

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.51) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.77) to GBX 5,200 ($63.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,420 ($78.84).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

