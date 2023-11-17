Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $50,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $615.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $337.22 and a 1-year high of $638.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.