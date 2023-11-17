Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.41 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 88.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

