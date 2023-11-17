Desjardins Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

Shares of GDI opened at C$37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$35.40 and a twelve month high of C$50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.41.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

