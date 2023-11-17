Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

FANG stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

