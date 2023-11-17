Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

Diodes Stock Down 2.2 %

DIOD opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

