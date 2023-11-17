Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.
Shares of DOMA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
