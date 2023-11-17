Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £150.08 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($184.31).

Dr. Martens Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.38) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.62, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.42.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

