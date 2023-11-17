Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £150.08 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($184.31).
Dr. Martens Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.38) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.62, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.42.
