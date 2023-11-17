Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

