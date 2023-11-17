Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

