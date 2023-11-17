Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON EYE opened at GBX 494 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 530.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12,350.00 and a beta of 1.11.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

