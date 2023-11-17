ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.