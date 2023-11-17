Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

