Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

