Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
