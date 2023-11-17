Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $361.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
