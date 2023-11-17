Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Entegris worth $59,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.13 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

