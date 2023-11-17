EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EQT worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

