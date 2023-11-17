Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.66. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

