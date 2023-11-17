Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE APLE opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.