Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carisma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.67). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

