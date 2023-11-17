ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESE opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

