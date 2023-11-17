Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $48,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

