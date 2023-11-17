EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.75 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

