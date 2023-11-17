Exagen’s (XGN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $59,183.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

