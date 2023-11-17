Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $132.48 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 2046274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.