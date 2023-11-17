Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 181.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after buying an additional 1,728,137 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after buying an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.