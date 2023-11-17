Financial Analysis: Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) versus Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crocs and Yue Yuen Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crocs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 6 0 2.75 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $137.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $3.55 billion 1.50 $540.16 million $10.85 8.09 Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A $0.20 5.88

This table compares Crocs and Yue Yuen Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial. Yue Yuen Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 17.14% 72.21% 16.50% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crocs beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It also distributes sporting products; and operate sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and trades in footwear. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.