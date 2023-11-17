FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FirstService were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

