Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $420.28 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.05. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $381.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

