Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

