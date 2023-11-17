Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $288.47. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

