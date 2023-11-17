Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $48.75 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

