Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 30,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

