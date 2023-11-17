Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

