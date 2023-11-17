Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 30,461 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.