Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

