Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

