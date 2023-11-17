Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 20,938 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 172.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEWJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

