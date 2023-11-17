Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $983,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $159.57.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
