Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $996,000 in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,787 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

