Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMFM opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Company Profile

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging and frontier markets, excluding BRIC, Taiwan and South Korea. EMFM was launched on Nov 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

