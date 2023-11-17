Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,150,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

