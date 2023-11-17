Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,249 Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $16,654,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

